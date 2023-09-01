Randal Kolo Muani's strike didn't work! PSG target set to remain at Eintracht Frankfurt as clubs fail to reach agreement

Randal Kolo Muani is set to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt despite going on strike in a bid to force through a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG wanted Kolo Muani

Have not reached agreement with Frankfurt

Striker now set to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? While Kolo Muani had gone on strike as he looked to move to the French capital, it appears the deal has fallen through. Kicker reports that PSG and Frankfurt have been unable to reach an agreement, having discussed a potential swap deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hugo Ekitike was earmarked as the potential player to swap Paris for Frankfurt, but the Bundesliga club deemed him too expensive along the way. The Bundesliga side would have received €90m (£77m/$97m) for Kolo Muani, but the French striker will remain at the club, after the overall package was not deemed acceptable to Frankfurt.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Kolo Muani may have to eat some humble pie before being reintegrated into the Frankfurt squad. They take on FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Sunday, September 3.