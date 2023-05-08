Rafael Leao offers injury update as Milan star ruled ‘a major doubt’ for Champions League semi-final clash against Inter

Rafael Leao provided an update on his injury as he remained optimistic of playing in the Champions League semi-final against Inter.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese international picked up an injury during AC Milan's Serie A clash against Lazio on Saturday and was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes into the game. The injury left the club worried ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against arch-rivals Inter.

But Leao has now provided an update on his injury as he remained optimistic about returning to the pitch in the all-important Champions League clash.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a chat with The Residency, the attacker said, "My injury no worries. I'll be back soon. I am an optimist. I did treatment and sleep all day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the player's update, doubts remain over his participation in the Milan derby as he suffered an elongation of the right abductor after tests were conducted, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The report further suggests that the player will now be monitored regularly and a final decision on whether he could play in the first leg will be taken only hours before the kick-off.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? After facing rivals Inter in the Champions League semi-final first leg, the Rossoneri will next take on Spezia on Saturday in Serie A.