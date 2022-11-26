News Matches
France

Quiz! Can you remember France's starting XI for the 2018 World Cup final?

GOAL
08:10 GMT+3 26/11/2022
Kylian Mbappe 2018 World Cup trophy kiss
The latest GOAL Post daily quiz takes on a French flavour as we recall their 2018 World Cup triumph

France are hoping to replicate their 2018 World Cup form, and we'd like to see how much you remember about their squad from four years ago.

Try to name the participants of their 4-2 victory in the final against Croatia!

That first sub might be a challenge to get right...

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Saudi Arabia English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Saudi Arabia English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Saudi Arabia English)