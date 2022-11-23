Quiz! Can you name Germany's starting XI from their 2018 World Cup disaster against South Korea?
Germany vs Japan is the standout game from day four of the 2022 World Cup. Die Mannschaft have been waiting over four years to right the wrongs of Russia 2018 - when they crashed out of the group stages following a late collapse against South Korea.
Joachim Low's side had been underwhelming throughout the tournament but were still in with a shout of sneaking through to the knockout stages with the scores level in the dying moments.
That was until Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min netted in second-half stoppage time to kickstart Low's slide towards an acrimonious exit a few years later.
There has been much soul searching since that fateful night, and the squad has changed significantly. The question is, can you remember who lined up for Germany at the Kazan Arena?
