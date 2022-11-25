Qatar vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Qatar will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Senegal in the FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.
After a lacklustre show against Ecuador in the opening game, Felix Sanchez Bas will hope that his side will at least put up some resistance against the AFCON champions. With that loss, they also became the first host nation in World Cup history to lose their opening fixture. They were outplayed in every department and the reigning Asian champions did not even have a shot on target.
Meanwhile, Senegal also have a lot of catching up to do after going down against the Netherlands in their opener. Edouard Mendy had a bad day at the office which allowed the Dutch to race away with a 2-0 win. It was evident that they were missing their talisman Sadio Mane and Aliou Cisse would hope that Ismaila Sarr will start producing the goods.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV and online in the United States, Africa, the United Kingdom and India.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Qatar vs Senegal: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Qatar vs Senegal
Date:
November 25, 2022
Kick-off:
1:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET/ 3:00 CAT / 6:30 pm IST
Venue:
Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar
Streaming:
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match on Peacock, the Fox Sports Network, and Telemundo.
In the United Kingdom (UK) the match will be broadcast on BBC One and live streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.
In India, the Sports - 18 network has acquired the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
U.S.
Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
UK
BBC One
BBC iPLayer, BBC Sport Web.
India
Sports -18 1 SD/HD, MTV HD
Jio Cinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Qatar squad & team news
Qatar have no injury concerns going into this game. However, Sanchez might opt to change a couple of names from the XI that started against Ecuador.
To that end, goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb may make way for Meshaal Barsham. It is also worth noting that Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Al Sheeb and Karim Boudiaf are just a caution away from suspension.
Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Al Sheeb, Hassan, Barsham
Defenders
Ro-Ro, Hassan, Salman, Kheder, Ahmed, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Mohammad, Gaber.
Midfielders
Waad, Hatem, Assadalla, Boudiaf, Al-Hajri, Madibo, Tarek.
Forwards
Muntari, Al-Haydos, Afif, Muneer, Ali, Al-Hadhrami.
Senegal squad and team news
Abdou Diallo has started to train with his team-mates and is expected to start on Friday. However, Cheikhou Kouyate is still injured and will miss out.
Despite his struggles in game one Mendy is unlikely to be dropped although QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng would be the replacement if Aliou Cisse does decide to change.
Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dieng, Gomis, Mendy
Defenders
Mendy, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo, Toure,Sabaly, Jakobs
Midfielders
Papa Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Sarr, Ciss, nampalys Mendy, Kouyate, Ndiaye, Diatta, Name
Forwards
Dia, Sarr, Dieng, Ndiaye, Jackson, Diedhiou
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo's rotten return to Old Trafford: Rejoining Man Utd the worst decision of Cristiano's career
- Neymar's last chance to win the World Cup - and restore his reputation
- Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea, Newcastle, Sporting CP & the other clubs that could sign the former Man Utd star
- Gavi, Messi, Pele and the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history