Qatar set unfortunate World Cup record following another defeat to Netherlands

Qatar exit the World Cup three straight defeats, becoming the first host nation to ever leave their own competition pointless.

Defeated in all three group games

Didn't even manage to get goal

First host country since South Africa (2010) to not make it out of groups

WHAT HAPPENED? Qatar have become the first host nation to not record a point at a World Cup finals. Defeats against Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands on the final day leaves Qatar bottom of Group A both pointless and goalless, too. They also conceded seven goals, the outright most ever by a host nation in the same group round in the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it was widely expected that Qatar would finish bottom of the group, not many people would have said they would have done so without getting a point on the board. Ranked 50th in the world, a place above Saudi Arabia who have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages due to the win over Argentina, it was clear the World Cup was a level above the Qatari players.

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The competition obviously rolls on for those with group games to play and for those who have secured their spot in the knockouts, meaning the spotlight on the country itself is likely to fade. As for the Qatar team, they'll have done wonders in inspiring those around the region to become footballers, hoping one day to represent their country at a World Cup.