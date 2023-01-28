- Pulisic impressed by youngsters
- USMNT lost 2-1 to Serbia
- But game was about giving new players experience
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic offered USMNT youngsters Brandon Vazquez and Alejandro Zendejas a special shoutout after their performance in a friendly against Serbia. Vazquez was on the scoresheet while Zendejas debuted out wide.Getty
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT is making the most of MLS' offseason and arranged a series of friendlies to give some breakthrough stars a chance to show what they can do. Pulisic himself isn't fit, and would be with Chelsea anyway, but took in the game from his vantage point in Europe.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Vazquez and Co. will face Colombia on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League action kicks off against Grenada in March.