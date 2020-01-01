Pulisic offers positive fitness update as USMNT star seeks to recapture top form at Chelsea

The United States international has started the Blues’ last two fixtures and believes he will soon be back to the level he produced in 2019-20

Christian Pulisic has offered a positive update on his fitness at , with the United States international claiming to “feel great” as he seeks to rediscover the form that made him an important part of the Blues’ plans last season.

The 22-year-old took a while to find his feet in 2019-20, with the former star needing to adjust his game to meet the demands of life in English football.

Once fully up to speed, only untimely injury issues would hold Pulisic back.

More teams

His creativity and keen eye for goal earned him a regular role on the left of Chelsea’s attack, with obvious comparisons drawn with former Blues hero Eden Hazard.

Pulisic is edging his way back towards that level in the current campaign, with a starting berth secured in successive outings against and .

Chelsea have been held in both of those fixtures, as they seek a spark in Premier League and competition, but their star feels he is ready to burst into life.

“Fitness-wise I feel great,” Pulisic, who saw a hamstring problem force him out of the 2020 final and delay his return to competitive action this term, told Chelsea TV.

“I’m getting back to where I was, I feel strong, I feel like I can play 90 minutes, and I’m happy.”

Pulisic will benefit from the game time he has seen of late, with a testing continental clash with Sevilla giving Lampard and his side plenty of food for thought.

“It was definitely a tough game,” Pulisic added.

“It was one of those where there were not a lot of chances in the game, a really hard-fought match, we did a lot of good defending, and I think we can walk away proud with a point.

“They’re a strong team. They put us to the test, they moved the ball really well and we definitely defended a lot.

“It’s everyone’s job to be behind the ball at times.

Article continues below

“We have to help out defensively. Going away from the game with a clean sheet will give us some confidence. It’s not bad for the guys.

“We have got to find the balance [between defence and attack]. We want to create more chances; I want to help with that. We are going to continue to work to improve as a team.”

Chelsea will face another stern test of their credentials on Saturday when they take in a trip to .