Pulisic reveals ‘toughest hurdle’ in career as Chelsea and USMNT star discusses injuries and improvement

Christian Pulisic has been discussing the “toughest hurdle” in his career, but the Chelsea and USMNT forward says he strives for continuous improvement.

The 23-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since summer 2019, making close to 100 appearances for the Premier League club while becoming a talismanic presence for his country.

However, there have been plenty of challenges along the way for a man who has suffered his fair share of knocks.

What has been said?

Asked by Chelsea TV about the biggest tests he has faced, Pulisic said: “The toughest hurdle in my career so far I would say have been the injuries that I’ve had in the last two seasons.

“The one that was a really tough one was just before the lockdown. During that time I think patience was really important.

“I told myself that by this game I need to be back playing and I had that in my head that I need to be back by this moment, and it wasn’t giving me the right clarity and the right mindset to really make sure and get myself 100 per cent right and then I’m going to go.

“I learned a lot about myself in that way. It’s about finding the right time and knowing the time will come and it will all work out and happened for a reason.”

What are Pulisic’s targets?

Pulisic tore an abductor muscle in January 2020 which forced him to miss 12 games, before returning to action but picking up more problems, including an ankle complaint that kept him out of a further 12 fixtures this season.

He has learned how to deal with those setbacks though and remains focused on improving his game in order to become even more valuable to Chelsea and the United States.

Pulisic said: “The No 1 thing that has been a big part of my career is making myself uncomfortable - putting myself in situation where I’m maybe not the best in or something that I’m not particularly good at and then working at that constantly.

“My weaker foot, for example. Cutting inside and using my weaker foot, I felt like I wasn’t as strong, but I constantly worked on it and my crossing and shooting and trying to do stuff with the weak foot.”

Chelsea, fresh from landing more major silverware at the Club World Cup, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

