PSV's likely line-up for a potential title-deciding match

PSV face FC Utrecht on Saturday in what could be a title-deciding match. Peter Bosz appears to have settled on his ideal line-up. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 16:30 and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1.

Matej Kovar, who qualified for the World Cup with the Czech national team, will be in goal for PSV. Kiliann Sildillia starts at right-back, with Mauro Júnior replacing the suspended Anass Salah-Eddine at left-back. Jerdy Schouten and Armando Obispo form the heart of the PSV defence.

Joey Veerman is fit enough to start in midfield. Paul Wanner and Ismael Saibari complete the Eindhoven midfield in the match that could secure the league title for PSV.

Dennis Man (right) and Ivan Perisic (left) are tasked with creating danger on the flanks. Bosz has opted for Guus Til over Ricardo Pepi, whose transfer to Fulham recently fell through, for the striker position.

A win against FC Utrecht will see PSV crowned champions. Should Feyenoord drop points on Sunday away at FC Volendam, the Eindhoven-based leaders will secure their third consecutive league title.

PSV’s likely line-up: Kovar, Sildillia, Schouten, Obispo, Mauro Júnior, Veerman, Wanner, Saibari, Man, Til and Perisic.