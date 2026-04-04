PSV player makes it clear he wants to leave in a live interview with ESPN

PSV must seriously prepare for a significant exodus from the squad this summer. Not only are several key players considering a new challenge, but Niek Schiks has also spoken to ESPN about ‘moving on’.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has had a good spell recently. He made his first-team debut in the absence of Matej Kovár and Nick Olij and was also called up to the Dutch Under-21s during the recent international break. “That’s great, because getting playing time is the most important thing for my development.”

Despite the good impression Schiks made in the Eredivisie, PSV will need to sit down with him in the coming period to discuss his future in Eindhoven. “Those are conversations we need to have,” said the talented goalkeeper, who is also realistic.

“The prospects at PSV might not be there next season, so you have to look at a move elsewhere. That will probably be a loan move, in the ideal scenario. However, I don’t know the details yet; those discussions are still to come.”

“I do need to take a step up to a level where I can continue to develop,” continues Schiks, who, given his experience in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, outlines three options. “A team fighting for promotion in the KKD, an Eredivisie club, or a temporary move abroad.”

Schiks has a contract with PSV that expires next summer, but he hasn’t ruled out a definitive breakthrough in Eindhoven just yet. “No, we have made it clear to each other that they still see a future in me.”

“PSV have said as much, so my goal is still to become PSV 1’s first-choice goalkeeper. Ultimately, you also have to look at your own development and ask yourself: what is the best plan for me? The ultimate goal is PSV 1, so that’s what we’re going all out for.”