PSV player complains about playing time immediately after the team’s unofficial title win

Couhaib Driouech emerged as PSV’s hero on Saturday evening. The striker scored the winning goal in stoppage time in the potential title-decider against FC Utrecht (4-3).

The visitors got off to a flying start in Eindhoven. Goals from Artem Stepanov and Gjivai Zechiël put FC Utrecht 2-0 up within 13 minutes.





Thanks to Ismael Saibari and Guus Til, the deficit was completely wiped out and even turned into a 3-2 lead. Jesper Karlsson then made it 3-3, but in injury time Driouech secured the victory for his team.

After the match, the striker was asked by ESPN about his involvement this season. “I feel I’ve played very little compared to the other lads,” he began the interview.

“I have to do what I can. I’m my own business. I have to make the most of the opportunities I’m given. I could have shown more of myself in the Eredivisie, but I’ve done well in the Champions League,” he concluded.

Driouech scored three goals and provided the same number of assists in 24 VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches this season. In the Champions League, he also found the net three times and provided two assists. However, he needed only seven matches to achieve this.