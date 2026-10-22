PSG line up SHOCK €50m swoop to replace injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

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Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a massive January move for Bayer Leverkusen prospect Ibrahim Maza after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury. The French side face heavy competition for the highly-rated Algerian international as Luis Enrique urgently searches for an attacking replacement.

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Devastating injury forces PSG rethink

PSG have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Kvaratskhelia will miss the remainder of the current season. The Georgia international winger suffered a devastating torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, immediately ruling him out for several months. This severe injury leaves a huge void in Enrique's attacking setup.

The PSG manager relies heavily on the dynamic forward when domestic and European fixtures reach their most crucial stages. Consequently, sporting advisor Luis Campos is already actively scouring the transfer market for a high-quality replacement. The Parisian club are fully expected to spend heavily in the January transfer window to reinforce their frontline.

Focus shifts to Leverkusen star

PSG have quickly identified Leverkusen youngster Maza as a priority mid-season target. According to Fichajes, the 20-year-old Algerian international perfectly fits the specific profile Enrique is looking for to salvage their campaign.

Maza originally developed his game at Hertha Berlin before thriving at the highest level in Germany. His impressive tactical flexibility and technical ability have firmly caught the eye of the Parisian recruitment team.

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A hefty price tag for the Algerian star

The young attacker has been in superb form for Bayer Leverkusen during the current campaign. He has already expertly registered three goals and three assists in just eight appearances across all competitions. However, securing his sought-after signature will certainly not be a cheap endeavour for the French side. Valuation estimates suggest PSG will need to table a starting offer of at least €50 million to even test Leverkusen's resolve.

Fierce competition for the Algerian prospect

Leverkusen will clearly not let their prized attacking asset depart without a major boardroom fight. The German club have already swiftly rejected previous transfer approaches from Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Furthermore, Leverkusen executives are currently locked in active negotiations regarding a lucrative new contract for Maza. They sincerely hope a significant salary increase will convince the playmaker to commit his long-term future, despite his current deal running until 2030.

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