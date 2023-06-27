PSG star Neymar issues last call on tickets for three-day cruise experience - which could put off Premier League transfer suitors

Brazilian superstar Neymar has issued the last call for a cruise experience that may end up costing him transfer interest from the Premier League.

Questions asked of forward's future

May sever ties with PSG this summer

Potential issue regarding interest in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old is seeing serious questions asked of his future at Paris Saint-Germain six years after moving to France as the most expensive player of all-time. He has struggled to win over a demanding fan base at Parc des Princes and is being linked with the likes of Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona. He does, however, have an off-field experience to organise this summer, with Neymar preparing to join a collection of lucky guests on a luxury cruise boasting his name.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of ‘Ney em Altob Mar’ setting sail, a message to interested parties on Instagram reads: “Important message from our captain: LAST CALL to secure your spot on the most anticipated cruise of the year! Book your cabin now and get ready to live that experience on board with Neymar. Some categories are already sold out, so hurry up and don't miss the chance to experience these 3 days of lots of partying and fun for all ages.”

Neymar added: “I’m very excited that the first edition of my cruise is coming soon. Lots of attractions and fun for you to enjoy with me these three amazing days on the high seas. Don’t miss out, there are only a few cabins left. See you there!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The cruise in question promises guests “3 days and 3 nights of great daring and joy, celebrating everything that our Ney loves most outside the pitch”, but it does fall during an important run of games for those in English football – which may lead some suitors to turn their attention away from the South American star.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Neymar will be otherwise engaged between December 26-29, with the festive period being especially busy for teams in the Premier League.