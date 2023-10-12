Kylian Mbappe to delay decision on future until after PSG's Champions League campaign amid Real Madrid rumours

Kylian Mbappe will wait until the end of PSG's European campaign before making an official choice about his future club.

Mbappe to delay decision on PSG exit

Real Madrid interested in his signature

Still a chance he could agree new contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward looked set to leave PSG last summer after informing the club that he doesn't plan to opt into the final year of his contract — allowing him to depart Paris in 2024. However, the two sides came to a shock agreement, with Mbappe admitting he was willing to consider staying, and promising that PSG would get a transfer fee if he does leave. And in the latest twist, Mbappe is set to delay a commitment until after the Parisians' European campaign, according to L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's star man has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid once again this summer, despite having turned down Los Blancos twice. Still, PSG are keen to hold onto him, and have repeatedly offered him contract extensions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will line up for France against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifying fixture tomorrow. PSG's next Champions League game is against Milan on October 25, where they will look to bounce back after losing to Newcastle in their second group stage fixture.