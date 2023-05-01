PSG pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

Paris Saint-Germain face an uncertain summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. It is unclear, at this point, whether Lionel Messi will be playing for the club next year, while a host of loanees such as Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Gini Wijnaldum, are yet to make official statements on their futures.

There is also a question as to whether manager Christophe Galtier remains in the job. Although he will likely win Ligue 1, European failure and personal issues have put his future at the club in jeopardy.

As ever, there is also likely to be some cash thrown around, with the Parisians expected to spend to revitalise the squad. Exact details about the Parisians' pre-season schedule are hard to come by, with more information sure to be released before this summer.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about PSG's pre-season tour, including info on how to buy tickets, where to find games, squad details, and more.

PSG pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

PSG haven't confirmed any pre-season fixtures yet, nor have they given any indication as to where they might go. However, GOAL can confirm that there have been discussions about a potential summer tour of Japan, a repeat of a trip they took last year. The Parisians spent 11 days in the country, playing a trio of matches against local clubs.

Still, nothing has been signed yet, and the club are reportedly exploring the possibility of a visit to multiple Asian countries if a Japan-only trip falls through. Nothing has been made official, and more details are sure to come through soon.

PSG pre-season 2023 tickets

PSG will release ticket information once their pre-season plans are officially set.

How to watch & stream PSG 2023-24 pre-season tour

Broadcasters for PSG's fixtures will be confirmed once the dates are officially set. In the past, game coverage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes videos have all been available on PSG TV. It is also expected that the club will offer a standard slew of content on their official YouTube channel.

PSG 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

PSG's pre-season squad is subject to immense change over the coming months. While Neymar will have likely recovered from his long-term ankle injury by then, and Kylian Mbappe should still be around, there are likely to be some new faces in training. It is also entirely possible that the Parisians will be without Messi, with a Barcelona move potentially on the cards.

Youngsters such as Warren Zaire-Emery and E.C. Bitshiabu will also likely see the summer as an opportunity to make their way into the side.

When does PSG's 2023-24 season start?

Ligue 1 is scheduled to start on Saturday, August, 2023. The league will switch to 18 clubs next season, allowing room for a three-week winter break over the Christmas period.