- Zidane remains favourite for job
- Thiago Motta also in the running
- Jose Mourinho, Marcelo Gallardo outside options
WHAT HAPPENED? Zidane is the favourite to be offered the PSG job if current manager Galtier is sacked, according to L'Equipe. The Parisians aren't officially on the hunt for a new coach but are discussing potential candidates. Zidane was in the mix for the France job before they offered Didier Deschamps a long-term extension.
🏆 TOP STORY: England captain Williamson to miss World Cup
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who should replace woeful De Gea at Man Utd?
🚨 MUST READ: Where it all went wrong for Dele Alli
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier's job is under threat after PSG have endured a disappointing season. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16, and also saw themselves bounced from the Coupe de France early.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Sporting director Luis Campos is expected to have less of an influence in picking the new manager, with president Nasser Al Khelaifi overseeing the search. He has identified club legend Thiago Motta as a candidate.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
(C)Getty images
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? PSG face Angers in Ligue 1 today, where they could extend their league lead to 11 points with six matches remaining.