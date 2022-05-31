PSG make Nunes transfer permanent from Sporting CP

The Portugal international has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Nuno Mendes on a permanent basis from Sporting CP.

The French side triggered their option to acquire the left-back after he spent the last season on loan from the Portuguese team.

Mendes has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

How did Nuno Mendes perform on loan at PSG?

Mendes took on a significant role at PSG after making the temporary move in August last year.

He featured 27 times in Ligue 1 as Mauricio Pochettino's team went on to lift another title.

He also played in all eight of their Champions League matches before they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16.

At 19 years old, Mendes is expected to be a key part of PSG's long-term ambitions.

Who else could come and go at PSG this summer?

The signing of the promising defender is the latest piece of business to be wrapped up early after the end of the season.

Most importantly, Kylian Mbappe has committed to a new contract with the club that runs until 2025 despite long being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Neymar recently said he intends to stay at the capital club despite reports that they are open to selling him for the right price.

They have already announced that Angel Di Maria has left PSG this summer.

The Argentina international may not be the only outgoing player, with Julian Draxler one of those being linked with a move away in search of first-team football.

