Revealed: PSG will let Kylian Mbappe leave before summer transfer window closes if they receive world-record offer

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain if the club receives a world-record offer for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Spanish outlet AS, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to part ways with their superstar forward if any club bids €250 million (£213m/$273m) as they do not want to lose the player for free next year. After “moderately optimistic” talks between the player's entourage and Qatar both parties have agreed on this.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG know they have time on their side and will push the player throughout the 2023-24 campaign to sign the extension. However, they are yet to receive a formal offer for the player after he was reinstated to the first team under Luis Enrique.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid are aware that PSG want €250 million (£213m/$273m) for the player but they haven't got back with a concrete offer. Mbappe has also refrained from stating in public that he wants to leave and instead has repeatedly asserted in the past that he would continue at Parc des Princes in the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's representatives will meet PSG officials again this week where club president, Nasser Al Khelaifi, will also be present. Both parties are back in talks as the club hopes to convince him to sign an extension at least until 2025.