PSG in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Ndombele on loan

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan, GOAL can confirm.

Ndombele has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons on Spurs' books, having initially been snapped up from Lyon for a club-record fee of £54 million ($74m) in the summer of 2019.

The Frenchman has struggled to live up to that lofty price tag, though, and he could be set for a return to Ligue 1 this month with PSG now working to bring him onto their books.

What's the situation?

GOAL understands that PSG are in the process of negotiating a loan deal with Spurs for Ndombele, with the French club's sporting director Leonardo having identified him as a priority target.

Tottenham are ready to give the green light for Ndombele's departure as he continues to struggle for regular minutes under Antonio Conte.

Ndombele is very much open to the move as a childhood supporter of PSG, and should a final deal be concluded, he will reunite with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Parc des Princes.

Ndombele's Spurs record

Ndombele has racked up 91 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham to date, scoring 10 goals while also providing nine assists.

However, the 25-year-old has only been able to show flashes of the brilliance that earned him a reputation as one of the top young midfielders in Europe at Lyon, and has found himself on the fringes of the action in north London since Conte's appointment as head coach in November.

Ndombele has started only 10 games for Tottenham so far this term, including just six in the Premier League, and his future at the club is now in serious doubt despite the fact he remains under contract until 2025.

