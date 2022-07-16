'We've laughed about it together' - PSG seeing funny side of Kimpembe to Chelsea rumours, claims Galtier

The France international centre-half has emerged as a target for Premier League heavyweights, but there is no guarantee a deal will be done

Paris Saint-Germain are seeing the funny side of Presnel Kimpembe’s links to Chelsea, with Christophe Galtier – the new man in charge at Parc des Princes – joking about the rumours with the France international defender. There is still a chance that he will be departing the Ligue 1 champions, but no deal has been put in place as yet.

That is keeping the rumour mill ticking over, with Kimpembe able to laugh off finding himself at the centre of intense speculation.

Will Kimpembe be signing for Chelsea?

Galtier, who is still settling in at PSG following his appointment as successor to the ousted Mauricio Pochettino, has told L’Equipe: “I've read everything been said about Kimpembe. We even laughed about it together.

“I like him - he's a great centre-back but what will happen, I don't know.”

Why is Kimpembe a transfer target for Chelsea?

The Blues may make a formal approach for Kimpembe at some stage as they remain in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Thomas Tuchel is aware of the need to bolster his ranks in that department after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to free agency this summer.

They have subsequently signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, leaving Chelsea a little short on experienced options in an important area of the field.

Efforts to address that situation have already been made, with a £34 million ($41m) deal wrapped up for Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly.

Further targets have been identified, with Kimpembe rumoured to figure prominently on that list.

There has been also been talk of the Blues showing interest in bringing Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City, but he now appears set to stay put, while Bayern Munich are said to be winning the race for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt.

