PSG in contact with Harry Kane's entourage over potential summer swoop as the Parisians’ Premier League raid continues

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly met with Harry Kane's representatives ahead of a possible summer transfer pursuit.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have held preliminary talks with Kane's entourage, according to Foot Mercato. They are also in the hunt for Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva as they try to find quality attackers to supplement Kylian Mbappe after Lionel Messi and Neymar depart.

Manchester United are also believed to be in the running for Kane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French club are said to be working on negotiations with two striker targets: Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. But the Serie A side have said they will not sell Osimhen under any circumstances this summer, and so Kane, out of contract at the end of 2024, may be a more realistic option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Even if Kane is attainable, he won't come cheap. Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer is expected to cost more than £100 million (€115m) - though he could conceivably make a public push for a sale at a lower rate if he's desperate enough to leave the London club. He almost joined Manchester City two summers ago, when Spurs blocked the move despite the prospect of a nine-figure offer.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Once in prime position to qualify for a Champions League spot, Spurs have fallen apart down the stretch and are now in seventh place in the Premier League. They'll finish their season with matches against Brentford and Leeds.