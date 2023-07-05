PSG finally confirm Christophe Galtier's dismissal ahead of Luis Enrique's appointment as new head coach

Christophe Galtier's exit from PSG has been confirmed, with the Ligue 1 champions set to unveil Luis Enrique as his replacement.

WHAT HAPPENED: PSG have finally parted company with Galtier after a drawn-out process to reach a contract termination agreement. He only spent one season in the dugout at Parc des Princes and still had one year left on his deal. The 56-year-old did manage to deliver the Ligue 1 title last season but came under criticism after another early Champions League exit. The move comes at a difficult time for Galtier, who is set to stand trial in France and is facing a potential three-year prison sentence, amid allegations of discrimination at former club Nice.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the end of the 2022-2023 financial year, Paris Saint-Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to end their first-team coaching contract," read a club statement. "The club would like to highlight his professionalism and his commitment, which enabled the Rouge & Bleu to win a historic eleventh French Championship title as well as a Champions Trophy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are now set to appoint former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique. The 53-year-old will return to management for the first time since leaving his role with La Roja after his team's shock 2022 World Cup exit. Luis Enrique previously managed Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, famously winning the treble in his first season in charge of the Catalan giants.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will be hoping that Luis Enrique can bring more success to the club, particularly in the Champions League. The French side are still yet to lift Europe's most famous trophy despite huge investment in recent years.