PSG clash with Monaco postponed due to heavy rain

Sunday evening’s match at Stade Louis II will now be rescheduled to a later date after poor weather conditions in the principality

Sunday’s meeting between and has been postponed due to heavy rainfall.

The pair were set to meet on Sunday evening at Stade Louis II, but will now face off at a later date after the departments of Var and Alpes-Maritimes in southeastern were issued with a red alert for rain and floods.

The red level is the highest in the French meteorological scale, and indicates that "hazardous phenomena of exceptional intensity" are expected, and that members of the public must follow safety instructions issued by the public authorities.

“Following a decision by the Monaco authorities, the game between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled today at 21:00 (8pm GMT/3pm ET), is cancelled and will be played at a later date because of the weather conditions,” Monaco said in a statement.

"This decision comes as the departments of Var and Alpes-Maritimes are placed in red alert for rain and floods. The Competition Commission of the LFP will fix the date of the meeting at a later date.

"AS Monaco will soon be providing the ticketing information following this postponement."

Monaco were heading into the game sitting 14th in the table, just three points from danger, having narrowly avoided relegation last season.

PSG, meanwhile, occupy first place having won 11 of their 14 games. They sit five points ahead of second-placed .

The match was expected to see the return of Neymar for the French champions . The Brazilian had been training alone to recover from a hamstring injury, having featured in Tuesday's draw at . Neymar entered the match at half-time as late goals from Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia helped secure a point in the Spanish capital.

Article continues below

But his efforts to regain his fitness have now proved futile after the postponement of the game in Monaco. He will, however, get another chance on Wednesday evening when the league leaders host in Ligue 1 action.

They then travel to fourth-place , before finishing off their Champions League group campaign at home to Galatasary, having already clinched top spot in Group A.

Monaco travel to bottom side on Wednesday before hosting next weekend should the weather conditions improve.