PSG and Lionel Messi MUST part ways this summer

Lionel Messi has improved his goals and assists output in his second season at PSG, but he has not been able to inspire them beyond the round of 16 in the Champions League or bring them closer together as a team.

Christophe Galtier's side underperformed again in a 2-0 loss at home to Rennes on Sunday, with Messi and Co subjected to jeers from the crowd at one stage, and not even a successful Ligue 1 title defence is likely to appease a disgruntled fanbase.

Messi was largely a spectator against Rennes, which has been a regular theme for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner since his return from a triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign with Argentina. The 35-year-old's contract expires in the summer and he has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona.

MLS and Saudi Arabia have also been mooted as potential landing spots for Messi, who doesn't appear to be as committed to the collective cause at PSG as he was at Camp Nou or as he continues to be for his country at international level.

A change of scenery at the end of the season would suit all parties involved. Paris is never going to feel like home for Messi.

