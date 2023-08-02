PSG turn to €80m Benfica hitman Goncalo Ramos as their pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane fizzles out

Goncalo Ramos Benfica 2022-23Getty Images
PSGGonçalo RamosTransfersBenficaLigue 1H. Kane

After failing in their pursuit of Harry Kane, Paris Saint-Germain are now eyeing a move for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

  • PSG eye move for Goncalo Ramos
  • Left frustrated in pursuit of Harry Kane
  • Benfica wants €80m (£68/$87) for Ramos

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have been in search of a quality number 9 this summer and after being left frustrated in their pursuit of Kane and Victor Osimhen, the club are now eyeing a move for Benfica forward Ramos, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per Hawkins, Benfica are demanding a transfer fee in the region of €80m (£68/$87) but PSG will hold talks with them to negotiate a common ground.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Ligue 1 champions are close to sealing a deal for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona by triggering a release clause of €50 million (£43m/$54m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Harry Kane Tottenham 04152023(C)Getty Images

Goncalo Ramos Benfica vs Brugge 2022-23Getty Images

Nasser Al-Khelaifi Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Other than Ramos, PSG have also shortlisted Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, a player whom club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally wants to sign.

