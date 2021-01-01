Premier League explains Shaw yellow card after VAR review in Manchester United match at Burnley

Robbie Brady could have received a red but instead came away from the incident without even conceding a foul, while the Red Devils defender was booked

The Premier League has clarified an incident during Tuesday's match between and which saw a possible red card for Robbie Brady ruled out, and Luke Shaw shown a yellow instead.

United forward Edinson Cavani was bearing down on goal the first half when Brady took him down in a challenge just outside the box. The foul could have been a red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity, which sent referee Kevin Friend to the video review monitor.

However, after reviewing the footage, Friend disregarded Brady's foul entirely and instead called back United defender Shaw for an earlier challenge, issuing the left-back a yellow card.

In a statement provided to Goal, the Premier League clarified the events that resulted in Shaw being shown a yellow card and Brady getting away without even conceding a foul.

"In the 27th minute of Burnley vs Manchester United, Robbie Brady was shown a yellow card for a foul on Edinson Cavani," the statement read.

"On the recommendation of the VAR, referee Kevin Friend went to the Referee Review Area (RRA) to check for a possible red card for Brady for a denial of a goalscoring opportunity offence and a possible foul by Luke Shaw that was in the same attacking phase of play.

"When the referee was at the screen, he was first shown the challenge by Shaw on Johann Berg Gudmundsson. He determined that this was a foul and was part of the phase of play that led to the challenge by Brady.

"The restart was a Burnley free-kick, with Brady’s yellow card rescinded, and a yellow card issued to Shaw."

The decision is the latest controversial call involving VAR in the Premier League this season, with the use of the technology proving divisive among players, managers and spectators.

United would eventually win the match at Turf Moor, as Paul Pogba's second half winner gave his side a 1-0 victory – the third Premier League win in a row for the Red Devils.

With the win United go top of the Premier League table, taking a three-point lead over defending champions . The two sides are now set for a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, when United travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's side.