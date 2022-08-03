Premier League roll back taking the knee with anti-racism gesture now only happening before certain matches

Top flight captains have signed off on the new protocols but remain very much committed to the fight against discrimination in the game

The Premier League have confirmed changes to the taking the knee anti-racism gesture ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Players will no longer take the knee before every match, with the action set to be saved for selected games including those on matchday one this weekend.

Captains from all 20 clubs in the top flight have agreed to the new protocols, with all parties still committed to erasing racism and discrimination from the game.

What have the captains said about taking the knee?

The Premier League captains released a joint statement, which reads: "We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Which games will players take the knee before?

In addition to all of the matches taking place on the opening weekend of the new campaign, 'No Room for Racism' rounds have also been scheduled for October and March.

Players will also take the knee before Boxing Day fixtures, the final game of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.