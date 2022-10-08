Premier League all-time top scorers: Shearer, Rooney & players with over 100 goals

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest goalscorers to have ever graced the game, with many of those iconic figures registering over 100 efforts in the English top-flight.
From Alan Shearer to Wayne Rooney via Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah, superstars from all over the world have shown that they are capable of finding the back of net with remarkable regularity.
Who, though, forms part of this exclusive club of centurions and in what order do they sit on an all-time chart? GOAL takes a look…
Who is the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer?
Alan Shearer hung up his boots back in the summer of 2006, but he continues to set the benchmark for other Premier League finishers some 16 years on.
The former England international savoured title glory while on the books at Blackburn Rovers, before breaking the world transfer record when returning to his roots at Newcastle United in 1996.
He was the first man to 100 Premier League goals, with 112 registered at Ewood Park, and finished with 260 to his name.
Wayne Rooney, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading marksman, is the only other man to have passed the 200-goal mark having found the target on 206 occasions across spells with Everton and the Red Devils.
Andy Cole, another legend at Old Trafford, currently occupies third spot on a notable chart, while Manchester City fan favourite Sergio Aguero – who was forced into retirement by health problems after leaving the Etihad Stadium for Barcelona in 2021 – sits fourth.
Frank Lampard’s remarkable exploits from a midfield berth saw him register 177 Premier League goals through stints at West Ham United, Chelsea and City, while 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry hit all 175 of his efforts while donning the colours of Arsenal.
A couple of former Liverpool poachers also make the highest rung of a Premier League ladder, in the form of Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, along with ex-West Ham and Spurs star Jermain Defoe, and current Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is still going strong on 191.
Rank
Player
Goals
Club/s
1
Alan Shearer
260
Blackburn, Newcastle
2
Wayne Rooney
208
Everton, Manchester United
3
Harry Kane
191
Tottenham
4
Andy Cole
187
Newcastle, Manchester United, Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth
5
Sergio Aguero
184
Manchester City
6
Frank Lampard
177
West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City
7
Thierry Henry
175
Arsenal
8
Robbie Fowler
163
Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester City
9
Jermain Defoe
162
West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth
10
Michael Owen
150
Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, Stoke
How many players have scored 100 or more Premier League goals?
The top 10 are the only ones to have reached 150 Premier League goals, with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (128) the closest of those still plying their trade at present to breaking into that elite group.
Romelu Lukaku returned to English football at Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and was already a centurion at that stage, while Mohamed Salah’s remarkable consistency at Liverpool has him fast closing in on Steven Gerrard’s haul of 120 goals.
Didier Drogba, who took in two spells at Chelsea during his playing days, was the first African to reach 100 efforts in the Premier League, with Liverpool winger Sadio Mane the latest to join that party.
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is the most recent inductee into the Premier League’s 100-goal club - having achieved that feat against Wolves on December 11, 2021 – and a list of prolific goal-getters has now been extended to 32 names in total.
Rank
Player
Goals
Club/s
11
Les Ferdinand
149
QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton
12
Teddy Sheringham
146
Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham
13
Robin van Persie
144
Arsenal, Manchester United
14
Jamie Vardy
133
Leicester
15
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
127
Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton
16
Robbie Keane
126
Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa
17
Nicolas Anelka
125
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom
18
Dwight Yorke
123
Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sunderland
19
Mohamed Salah
122
Chelsea, Liverpool
20
Romelu Lukaku
121
Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United
21
Steven Gerrard
120
Liverpool
22
Ian Wright
113
Arsenal, West Ham
23
Raheem Sterling
112
Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea
24
Dion Dublin
111
Manchester United, Coventry, Aston Villa
=24
Sadio Mane
111
Southampton, Liverpool
26
Emile Heskey
110
Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa
27
Ryan Giggs
109
Manchester United
28
Peter Crouch
108
Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke
=29
Paul Scholes
107
Manchester United
=29
Darren Bent
106
Ipswich, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham
31
Didier Drogba
104
Chelsea
32
Cristiano Ronaldo
102
Manchester United
Shearer was the fastest to 100, reaching the tally in 124 appearances, with Kane following closely behind by doing it in 141 outings.
Owen was the youngest after bursting onto the scene at Anfield and hitting a century by the age of 23 years and 133 days old.
Of the 32 currently occupying the loftiest of scoring perches, six have reached that mark without converting a single penalty – Mane, Cole, Peter Crouch, Emile Heskey, Les Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.