Portugal appoint former Belgium boss Martinez as new head coach to end Mourinho rumours

Portugal have confirmed the appointment of Roberto Martinez as their new head coach, bringing links with Jose Mourinho to an end.

Spaniard left Red Devils post after 2022 World Cup

Succeeds Santos in another prominent role

Decision to make on Ronaldo's future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 49-year-old Spaniard was last in charge of the Belgium national team, with a six-year stint at the Red Devils brought to a close after suffering a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez was able to guide Belgium to the top of the FIFA world rankings while working with a so-called ‘Golden Generation’, but major honours proved elusive for the coach, who previously spent time in club management with Swansea, Wigan and Everton.

AND WHAT'S MORE?: There had been suggestions that Portugal, who saw Euro 2016 winner Fernando Santos vacate his post after a the World Cup, would target Jose Mourinho as their new manager. The outspoken Portuguese tactician is, however, currently in charge of Serie A giants Roma and no job-share option has been presented to him.

WHAT NEXT? One big decision for Martinez to make within the opening months of his tenure concerns the international future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old – who has 196 caps for his country and is the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football – was benched at Qatar 2022 as questions continue to be asked of his ability to influence games at the very highest level.