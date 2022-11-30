Poland vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Poland vs Argentina on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Group C leaders Poland will take on Argentina in their final 2022 World Cup group stage match at the Stadium 974 on Wednesday. Only a point separates the two teams and while Poland can qualify for the knockout stages with a win or a draw, Lionel Messi and Co. must ensure a victory to make sure they are through without depending on the result of the other Group C fixture.

Robert Lewandowski's team was held to a goalless draw by Mexico in their opening match of the tournament. They quickly bounced back in their previous outing which ended in a 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia. Messi's Albiceleste were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their opener but they too picked up three points in the following fixture against Mexico. With the teams' progress not yet confirmed and Argentina chasing a win, the encounter promises to be an exciting contest.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

Poland vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Game: Poland vs Argentina Date: November 30, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 1) Venue: Stadium 974 Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Sling, Fox Sports UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports18 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Poland squad and team news

Poland are expected to field an unchanged starting lineup against Argentina, given the nature of proceedings in Group C.

Robert Lewandowski, who failed to convert a penalty as Poland were held to a goalless draw by Mexico, scored his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia in the second group fixture. He will be partnered by Arkadiusz Milik in the attack.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Grabara, Skorupski Defenders Bednarek, Glik, Gumny, Jedrzejczyk, Kiwior, Wieteska, Bereszynski, Cash, Zalewski Midfielders Bielik, Frankowski, Grosicki, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Skoras, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zurkowski Forwards Lewandowski, Milik, Piatek, Swiderski

Argentina squad & team news

Argentina should go into what is set to be a crucial fixture with an unchanged lineup as nothing less than a win is a safe result for Scaloni.

Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria will once again be expected to assist Lionel Messi in the attack. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala continue to wait for their chance - with the latter yet to make an appearance off the bench.

Argentina possible XI: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria