Point gained or two dropped? Mikel Arteta’s message to title-chasing Arsenal after thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool

Mikel Arteta is not concerning himself with dropped points against Liverpool, with the Arsenal boss telling his team to “move on” from a 2-2 draw.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners headed to Anfield looking to re-establish an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, but their advantage now stands at six. They appeared to be on course for another morale-boosting win when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus fired them in front early on, but they were left hanging on at the end and had a missed penalty from Mohamed Salah and some heroic stops from Aaron Ramsdale to thank for earning them a share of the spoils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by Sky Sports about the message he is now sending to his title-chasing squad at Emirates Stadium, Arteta said: “Move on. Convince them to keep playing like we did in the first 30 minutes. We could have taken three points. We should do that [play like the first half] for another 15 minutes and then the game would have taken a very different trajectory. We didn't. We have to take the point.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah grabbed Liverpool a lifeline on the stroke of half-time, while Roberto Firmino snatched a late leveller, with Arteta looking to take positives from getting something at a ground that has not been kind to Arsenal in recent times. He added: “Wow. Very intense game. The game was under control but after that we concede a really sloppy goal and the game shifted momentum. We started well in the first few minutes [of the second half] but then lost control. It became a very transitional game, very chaotic. Liverpool could score three or four. It is true we could have scored two or three so maybe at the end the score is fair. I haven't seen anyone do it [dominate] in this ground this season. They beat every big team here, they played Real Madrid and could have been four up after 20 minutes. They are going to have moments. You need to deal with them and we did. Our goalkeeper had a big part in that.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal still have City to face on April 26, in what could be a title decider, but their focus now will be shifting to a London derby date with neighbours West Ham next Sunday.