'I believe Pogba' - Mbappe dismisses France national team's witchcraft controversy

Kylian Mbappe has played down claims of witchcraft involving France national team-mate Paul Pogba that have played out in public in recent weeks.

Pogba's brother makes wild allegations

Midfielder says brother trying to extort him

Mbappe takes team-mate's side

WHAT HAPPENED? The France striker was asked about witchcraft claims at a press conference ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League tie against Juventus. Pogba's brother Mathias has previously promised to reveal "explosive" information about his sibling and other players. Mbappe was dragged into the drama after it was alleged Pogba used a witch doctor to put a curse on the PSG striker. Pogba, meanwhile, has alerted authorities that an extortion effort has been used against him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Today I prefer to believe the word of my team-mate. It is his word against the word of his brother, I am going to believe my team-mate," Mbappe told reporters. "It’s not a time to put more onto him. I’m pretty detached from it all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The bizarre saga involving two of France's most high-profile players has threatened to overshadow Les Bleus' preparations for the defence of their World Cup trophy. Pogba is currently sidelined with injury and it isn't yet clear if he will be fit for the tournament. France play their first game against Australia on November 22.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

An unbreakable bond...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe's PSG take on Pogba's Juventus team in the Champions League on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, though Pogba will be out due to injury.