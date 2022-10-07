'Without intensity, without tactics, without ideas'- Pjanic slams Koeman's Barcelona training sessions

Miralem Pjanic has slammed the training methods used by ex-manager Ronald Koeman, claiming his sessions were 'without ideas.'

Pjanic joined Barca two months before Koeman

Says Dutchman didn't prepare for matches

Was loaned out in September 2021 to Besiktas

WHAT HAPPENED? Pjanic moved to Barcelona in a swap deal which included Brazilian midfielder Arthur going the other way to Juventus. He arrived at the Camp Nou widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe, but struggled to find any sort of form in Spain. He has now hit out at ex-manager Koeman, suggesting his training methods were not up to scratch.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Spanish outlet Què t'hi Jugues Pjanic said: "I was very surprised when I saw the training sessions with Koeman." He also said that "the matches were not prepared" and that sessions were "without intensity, without tactics and without ideas."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koeman was only in charge of Barcelona for little over a year. Pjanic was signed in June 2020, two months prior to the Dutchman's appointment, and struggled to impress. During his spell in Catalonia, the Bosnian international only made 19 appearances, and spent the majority of the 2021-22 season on loan at Besiktas in Turkey.

AND WHAT'S MORE: On the contrary, Pjanic was complimentary of current Blaugrana boss Xavi's training sessions. He said: "Now I have seen a good, very good preparation, as I did at Juventus, where we won everything. Now they are very intense training sessions."

WHAT NEXT FOR PJANIC? Even after returning back to the club following the dismissal of Koeman, Pjanic wasn't able to force his way into Xavi's plans. He left to join Emirati side Sharjah FC in September 2022, where he has so far managed two goals in three appearances.