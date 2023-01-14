Pique trolls Shakira's breakup song by wearing Casio watch on live stream with Aguero

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique made a subtle dig at Shakira after being mocked by his former partner in a new song.

Pique & Shakira split last year

Shakira released diss song

Ex-Barca star hit back

WHAT HAPPENED? The fallout from Pique's breakup with long-term partner Shakira continues with the former Barcelona defender referencing his ex's song about him. Shakira savaged Pique with a new song which includes lyrics that describe how she had "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo" and "a Rolex for a Casio" to be with him. Pique's clearly heard Shakira's latest and has offered up a response of his own in a live Twitch stream with Sergio Aguero.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have reached an agreement with Casio," he said, pointing to his watch and referring to his new King's League project. "This watch is for life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique and Shakira announced in June that they were splitting up after 11 years together and amid allegations the former defender had been spotted with other women. Shakira initially wrote about Pique in a song called "Monotonia" just after the split, but her latest song has now hit headlines across the world. The song also broke Latin America viewing records on YouTube, notching more than 63 million views in just 24 hours.

WHAT NEXT? Pique is currently involved in new new seven-a-side project, the King's League, which is streamed on Twitch and has seen a mix of former players and Spanish influencers involved.