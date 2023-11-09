‘Pique lives in his own world’ - Carlo Ancelotti bites back after bizarre claim that Real Madrid’s last Champions League win was ‘forgettable’

Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Gerard Pique's allegation that "nobody will remember" Real Madrid's 14th Champions League title win in 2021-22.

Pique makes UCL claim

Ancelotti fires back

Says Pique "lives in his own world"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid behemoths created history with their most recent Champions League trophy in June 2022. But Pique made the daring assertion on Catalan radio on Tuesday morning that Real Madrid's current Champions League title in 2022 will not linger long in the memory, despite Los Blancos' repeated miracles. Ancelotti has since dismissed Pique's comments about his team, suggesting that the former Barcelona defender is disconnected from reality.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Pique lives in his world, which is not that of Real Madrid. I can assure you that there is not a single Real Madrid fan who can forget the fourteenth. It will be a Champions League that will be remembered for life,” Ancelotti remarked in a press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a strong performance in the group stage, the Spanish giants are among the favourites to capture an unprecedented 15th trophy at Wembley this season. The signing of England sensation Jude Bellingham during the summer transfer window has been transformative for Los Blancos, with the Englishman already amassing 13 goals and three assists in his first 14 games in white and gold. Real Madrid are presently second in La Liga, two points behind surprise table-toppers Girona and two points ahead of their Catalan rivals.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will next be in action when they take Valencia on Saturday, November 11 in their bid to jump over Girona in the table.