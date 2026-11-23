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Inter striker Pio Esposito struggled to hide his disappointment despite etching his name into the Nerazzurri record books during a chaotic Sunday night in Bergamo. The young forward became the first Italian to net a hat-trick for the club since the legendary Christian Vieri, yet his heroics were overshadowed by a defensive collapse.

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Nerazzurri collapse in Bergamo thriller

Inter’s visit to the New Balance Arena on Monday night turned into a bruising encounter that exposed the fragile nature of their current defensive setup. Despite holding the lead on multiple occasions, Cristian Chivu’s side allowed the hosts to claw back into the game, eventually settling for a point in a dramatic eight-goal stalemate. The result left a bitter taste in the mouth of the visitors, who had appeared to be in total control for large periods of the match.

"It is difficult to explain a result like this," a dejected Esposito told Sky Sport Italia. "We never managed to kill the game off definitively, and therefore something did not go well. In the end, we conceded four goals. It is not just about the defense; we must refine all the details together and we will sit down to analyze the problems we faced."

Esposito matches Vieri record

While the team result was disappointing, Esposito’s individual performance etched his name into the Inter history books. By scoring three times, he became the first Italian player to record a hat-trick for the club since Bobo Vieri. It was a display of clinical finishing that demonstrated why he is considered one of the brightest prospects in the national team setup, showing a predatory instinct that rarely gave the Atalanta backline a moment of peace.

Reflecting on the milestone, the striker remained grounded, stating: "It's a beautiful thing but today I am finding it hard to enjoy it because we let two points be pulled away from us and my first thought is that we didn't manage to take the three points home. I hope that the best Pio isn't now, but day by day, and above all I hope that the goals can lead to victories."

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The forward targets consistency

Esposito’s rise continues to be one of the few silver linings for the club during a period of inconsistency. His tally for the season continues to grow, placing him among the top Italian scorers in the division alongside the likes of Alphadjo Cisse and Antonio Raimondo. However, the player himself insists that personal accolades mean little if the team cannot find a way to stabilize their defensive performances in high-pressure situations.

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"In the heat of the moment, I really struggle to give an explanation," Esposito added. "We manage to create many chances and support the action well, but then we must be capable of maintaining the result and not allowing these matches to be reopened. I hope the best version of myself can be seen day after day and that my goals help the team win."

Shift focus to crucial Stuttgart clash

Following a hard-fought draw that ultimately prevented them from closing the critical gap on current league leaders Lazio, Inter finds themselves remaining in third place in the domestic standings with a total of 29 points. The Nerazzurri are currently sitting just two points shy of the top spot, while their recent opponents, Atalanta, continue to occupy twelfth place with a modest tally of 15 points.

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With this frustrating domestic missed opportunity now firmly behind them, Inter is rapidly shifting its full attention toward the highly competitive European stage, as the squad prepares to host the formidable German side VfB Stuttgart in a crucial midweek matchup this coming Wednesday.