Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia and Atlanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Article continues below

Inconsistent thus far this season, Atlanta United are presently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference rankings. The away team will be optimistic going into this game after easily defeating CF Montreal by a score of 4-1 last week.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the league standings and have had a good season. The Union will need to step it up this week after being held to a 1-1 tie by Columbus Crew in their previous match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Oct 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United face off on Oct 4 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes and shall line up upfront.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff , Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada Forwards Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Five Stripes and one for the team from the Union.

Useful links