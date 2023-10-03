Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.
▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here
▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here
Inconsistent thus far this season, Atlanta United are presently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference rankings. The away team will be optimistic going into this game after easily defeating CF Montreal by a score of 4-1 last week.
Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the league standings and have had a good season. The Union will need to step it up this week after being held to a 1-1 tie by Columbus Crew in their previous match.
Next matches
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United kick-off time
|Date:
|Oct 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United face off on Oct 4 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams
|Apple TV
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Bendik
|Defenders
|Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner
|Midfielders
|Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach
|Forwards
|Uhre, Carranza, Torres
Atlanta United team news
Atlanta United will be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes and shall line up upfront.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzan, Diop
|Defenders
|Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez
|Midfielders
|Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Wolff, Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada
|Forwards
|Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis
Head-to-Head Record
The last five games between Atlanta and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Five Stripes and one for the team from the Union.