Philadelphia Union stars claim two MLS awards as Glesnes wins Defender of the Year while Blake scoops Goalkeeper of the Year

Philadelphia Union stars Jakob Glesnes and Andre Blake capped a historic defensive season with MLS Defender and Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Glesnes wins DOTY

Blake a runaway winner for his third award

Union defense among the best in MLS history

WHAT HAPPENED? Glesnes was recognized as the best defender in MLS, becoming the first Union player to win the honor and the first European to win the award since Laurent Ciman won it in 2015. Glesnes started all 34 matches for the Union this season, earning the honors over teammate Kai Wagner and NYCFC's Alexander Callens by a wide margin.

Blake, meanwhile, was awarded Goalkeeper of the Year honors making him the first player to receive the award three times, having previously won in 2016 and 2020. Blake received a whopping 64.17 percent of the vote, with second place Djordje Petrovic receiving just under five percent while Drake Callender came third with just under four percent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The awards cap an incredible regular season for the Union, who lit up opponents on the attacking end while proving to be one of the best teams in MLS history on the defensive side of the ball.

The Union conceded just 26 goals this season, the fewest ever by an MLS team during a 34-game season.

THE VERDICT: Despite not winning the Supporters' Shield, it could be argued that the Union were the best team in MLS across the 34-game regular season. They allowed 12 fewer goals than LAFC, who did finish with the best regular-season record, while racking up an incredible +46 goal differential, compared to +28 for LAFC.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNION? Philly's next match will be their first in the playoffs, as they'll host FC Cincinnati, who beat New York Red Bulls in Round One.