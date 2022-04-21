Phil Foden neck tattoo: What does Man City star's ink say & meaning explained

It's hard to miss Phil Foden's neck tattoo when he plays for Manchester City, but what does it actually say?

The England international has become a symbol of fashion and style in modern football, his blonde dyed hair, inspired by Paul Gascoigne, made headlines at Euro 2020, while on the pitch he has already claimed numerous trophies and accolades.

So what does Foden’s neck tattoo say and what is the meaning behind it? GOAL takes a look.

What does Phil Foden's neck tattoo say?

Foden's neck tattoo displays four words - 'Sky is the limit'.

The tattoo goes from just behind his ear down to the bottom of his neck.

City midfielder Foden had the tattoo done in February 2022, and it was first seen on a football pitch when he featured in his side's 4-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

What is the meaning of Phil Foden's neck tattoo?

The meaning behind the tattoo is one of motivation for the England international. 'Sky is the limit' refers to the idea that nothing is impossible or out of reach.

This has certainly been true for the 21-year-old City midfielder in terms of his football career, with Foden having already won 10 domestic trophies - including three Premier League titles - as well as being a runner-up in the Champions League final, in 2020-21.

Indeed, Foden was also part of the England squad that came so close to winning Euro 2020, while he did taste glory on the international stage with the Three Lions' Under-17 side at the World Cup.

Who is Phil Foden's tattoo artist?

The man behind Foden's body art is London-based tattoo artist Gabriel Maniak.

Maniak is well known for his detailed and impressive tattoo art, having previously worked on Foden's City team-mate Raheem Sterling, as well as singer and rapper Anderson Paak, among others.

As tattoo artist Maniak's post on Instagram explains, Foden has already planned to add more body art in the future.

