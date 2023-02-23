Peter Vermes reveals he turned down USMNT interview before signing Sporting KC extension

Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes says he turned down a chance to interview for a job with the U.S. men's national team before signing an extension.

Vermes turned down USMNT interest

New contract at Sporting KC

MLS season starts Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Vermes was contacted by U.S. Soccer's search firm, Sportsology Group, earlier this month as the federation conducts a search for a new coach. Speaking to the Kansas City Star, Vermes confirmed that he was asked to interview for a job with the USMNT, but he'd already begun discussions with Sporting KC over an extension, which was confirmed on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I was very direct with them - I told them I was almost finished with a new deal here [with Sporting],” Vermes said. “This is the project I’ve been interested in for a long time.

“I came in with the new ownership. I was given a blank canvas to build it out. This is always what I’ve wanted to be able to do. I consider myself incredibly fortunate. That’s why this project has always been important to me.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: He added: “We didn’t get that far. They did their intro. I didn’t want them to keep going when I already knew [my decision]. I understand that everybody might look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I just know that right now this is what floats my boat.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT are currently being led by interim coach Anthony Hudson, who first took charge in January for friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. The coaching search is expected to go on into the summer, as U.S. Soccer must also hire a sporting director and USMNT general manager following the departures of Earnie Stewart and Brian McBride.

WHAT NEXT FOR VERMES? Sporting KC will open the MLS season this Saturday against the Portland Timbers, with this season marking Vermes' 15th in charge of Sporting KC as he remains the longest-tenured coach in MLS. The USMNT, meanwhile, will reconvene under Hudson in March for Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.