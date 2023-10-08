Peter Schmeichel has questioned Erik ten Hag's use of Scott McTominay after the Scot came off the bench to inspire a dramatic win over Brentford.

McTominay scored twice off the bench against Brentford

Midfielder had slipped down Man Utd pecking order

Schmeichel questions willingness to sell versatile star

WHAT HAPPENED? McTominay was brought on with three minutes plus stoppage time remaining as Man Utd trailed 1-0 at home to Brentford, but ended up scoring twice in the final moments to completely turn the game around and salvage three crucial points.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's got the ability to do that. I don't understand what coaches are doing. Scott McTominay was up for sale all summer and I don't understand that," Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

"He's a fantastic player, you need utility players. You need players that can play different positions, that can come from the bench and change the course of the game and he's definitely one of them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay was linked with a move from Old Trafford for most of the summer, until United made a decision to keep the Scotland international at the end of the transfer window. Even so, the deadline day arrival of Sofyan Amrabat brought even more competition for midfield places on top of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. As such, McTominay has only started two Premier League games so far this season, both of which were before Amrabat had made his full debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR McTOMINAY? With the October international break now kicking in, the 26-year-old is part of Scotland's squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain and friendly against France. United don't play again until travelling to Bramall Lane against Sheffield United on October 21.