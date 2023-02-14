Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has revealed that son Kasper, currently at Nice, could have signed for Bayern in January.

Neuer out for the season with broken leg

Sommer eventually brought in as replacement

Although could have been Kasper Schmeichel

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants found themselves on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after veteran shot stopper Manuel Neuer inexplicably broke his leg skiing, putting him out for the season. After days of negotiations, Bayern eventually landed on Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer as his replacement, although Schmeichel revealed to CBC Sports that his son Kasper was close to securing the move instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Neuer] is out for the season, which isn't great for Bayern Munich. He's their biggest star, he is instrumental to how they play. Now it's Yann Sommer who is in goal, but it actually could have been my son!" the United legend revealed. "On the very same day that they signed Yann Sommer, they were also in talks with my son, because it took them about ten days to agree terms with Borussia Monchengladbach. So I could have been stood here watching my son warming up! But unfortunately it didn't happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of their stalwart goalkeeper, Bayern have only recently found their form, with three resounding wins across all competitions coming off the back of three straight draws in the Bundesliga immediately after the World Cup break. Schmeichel, meanwhile, has helped Nice climb up to seventh in Ligue 1 since his summer move from Leicester, although his new club have recently found themselves involved in controversy off the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Schmeichel Sr. will be watching on from the sidelines as Sommer features for the German giants against Paris Saint-Germain, in the first of two mouthwatering Champions League last-16 ties.