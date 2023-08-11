'Perfect' - Mauricio Pochettino explains why Reece James was chosen as Chelsea captain

- James claims captaincy
- Over Thiago Silva
Pochettino explains choice
WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino and Chelsea recently announced that their 23-year-old right-back would be claiming captaincy duties after the departure of previous long-term captain Cesar Azpilicueta. While Chelsea had multiple big-name departures over the summer, it was a rather left-of-field decision by the Argentine manager to hand the responsibility to someone as young as James, however, the coach has described him as the 'perfect' choice.
WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino explained why the 23-year-old was the clear choice to take up that role in his squad: "I think he’s not only a player that can be a leader, because he’s a leader with his character, his qualities," said the Argentinian. "He’s a person also that’s going to be the future of the club. He came through the Academy. I think for us, for me and for the club, he’s a perfect player, person, to be a captain."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva would have made a fantastic option as well, but the team would have needed a new armband in about a year. The 38-year-old is almost ready to retire. James consistently plays for the first team. Considering his calibre and expertise, others around him would respect the choice.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The Englishman is expected to start on Sunday, August 13 against Liverpool in their Premier League campaign opener at Stamford Bridge.