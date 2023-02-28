Pep Guardiola makes Man Utd trophy drought dig: 'It's because they didn't spend, isn't it?'

Pep Guardiola gave a tongue-in-cheek response when asked to comment on Manchester United finally ending their trophy drought.

Guardiola takes a dig Man Utd's spending

Won their first trophy since 2017

Beat Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils won their first trophy in six years on Sunday as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. Erik ten Hag's side are also still in the Premier League title race alongside Guardiola's Manchester City and leaders Arsenal, and have FA Cup and Europa League honours still to play for. With one trophy now in the bag, it has been suggested that a glorious new era is underway at Old Trafford, and Guardiola agrees that United are back.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, the City boss also aimed a cheeky swipe at the Red Devils' silverware drought as he pointed to their extravagant spending in the transfer market. "Sooner or later it should happen, shouldn’t it? It should happen," Guardiola told reporters. "If they spend a little more money, yes. It’s because they didn’t spend, isn’t it? It’s normal, they’re in the position they normally should be. The reality is that two teams, Liverpool and ourselves, have done incredibly well in the numbers."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since winning the Europa League in the 2016/17 season, Manchester United have spent £685m on incoming transfers compared to Manchester City's £660m. Their overall net spends reportedly stand at £527m and £162m respectively.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD & CITY? Erik ten Hag's side next take on West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round before facing rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. City, meanwhile, will take on Bristol City in the cup before preparing for a home fixture against Newcastle.