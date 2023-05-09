'It's not my fault you thought we would win 6-0!' - Pep Guardiola takes exception to reporter's question following Man City's Champions League draw with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hit back at a claim from a reporter that everyone believed Manchester City would blow away Real Madrid after the two sides drew 1-1.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a closely-contested 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Guardiola was shocked to hear a reporter suggest that 'everyone' thought his side would 'destroy' their opponents at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone thought we would see City destroy Real Madrid," claimed the reporter for beIN SPORTS, to which Guardiola replied: "Who's everyone? Do you know who we are playing against?

"Do you know how many Champions League titles they [Real Madrid] have? It's not my fault you thought we would win 6-0."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos are in hot pursuit of their 15th Champions League crown this season after winning the competition again last year and took the lead on the night thanks to a superb strike from Vinicius Junior. They couldn't hold on, though, with Kevin De Bruyne ensuring City headed back to Manchester on level terms with a fantastic goal of his own.

WHAT NEXT? The two sides meet again next week at the Etihad Stadium with a place in the final up for grabs.

Editors' Picks