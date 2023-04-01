TV cameras catch Pep Guardiola crazily celebrating Man City goal in Kostas Tsimikas' FACE as Rio Ferdinand's left shocked by reaction

- Alvarez poked home equaliser
- Guardiola celebrated in front of Tsimikas
- Ferdinand surprised he didn't lash out
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City turned defence into attack in under a minute as they levelled the scores against Liverpool. Jack Grealish fired the ball into the box for Julian Alvarez to poke home, leading to Guardiola celebrating right in the face of Liverpool substitute Tsimikas.
🏆 TOP STORY: Mbappe wants Madrid move in 2024
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Can Man City catch Arsenal?
🚨 MUST READ: The players who could leave Chelsea
WHAT THEY SAID: When discussing the incident, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said: "I don't know how Tsimikas hasn't pushed Pep Guardiola out of the way there."
AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola has been known for his touchline theatrics in matches against Liverpool, famously signalling two fingers to the sky when he believed his side were on the wrong end of several handball decisions. Last season he was also pictured having a joke with Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he lined up for a throw-in.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Citizens face Southampton next in the Premier League before facing Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final tie.