Jack Grealish has been challenged by Pep Guardiola to get even better as the winger seems to have overcome early issues to star for Manchester City.

Grealish has been in fantastic form since World Cup

Pep praises his mindset

Challenges him to become even better now

WHAT HAPPENED? When Grealish arrived at the Etihad, there was an expectation for him to perform due to his £100m price tag, but he produced an ultimately underwhelming first campaign. However, his fortunes have changed this season, and since the World Cup he has played a pivotal role in City's hunt of leaders Arsenal, but Guardiola thinks there is more to come from his winger.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "Yeah, he’s playing really good this season. But at the same time, like he knows, we want more. Now he believes he is part of it. Maybe when he arrived he thought: 'I’m not good enough after the team won the Premier League.'

"Sometimes players adapt immediately, sometimes they need more time. Jack didn’t come here for just one season, he’s here for a long time. He’s an important player for us."

Guardiola was also asked about whether he enjoyed watching players develop over time, to which he responded: "Absolutely, but don’t overstate me as a manager, it depends on them. As much as I can do, it depends on here [points to head]. What they have, their commitment to live a proper life. To focus 100%, 24/7 on doing the job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish grabbed a goal and assist in a man of the match display against Liverpool last time out. He will be looking to continue that form over the coming weeks and inspire his team to a potential treble.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH & MAN CITY? Guardiola's side will travel to the south coast to face Southampton on Saturday before a seismic Champions League tie as they host German giants Bayern Munich.