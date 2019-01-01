People will know Garner's name before the season is over, says ex-Man Utd man Fletcher

The 18-year-old midfielder has captained United and England at youth level and scored a vital goal for the club's under-23s on Friday

James Garner is a name that people will know by the end of the season, according to former man Darren Fletcher.

Birkenhead-born Garner has impressed for the club’s Under-23 side and has been tipped as a future star by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after making his debut against last season.

The midfielder has captained youth sides for both Manchester United and in recent years, and has been on the books at United for ten years.

Hailed by pundits for his leadership qualities, Garner is an influential box-to-box midfielder who could provide United with an extra spark after some unsatisfactory performances of late.

“People talk about the leaders and who is going to help them, which is an important side [to the argument], so it’s a difficult one but I’m sure as the season goes on you’re going to see more of James Garner because he’s top class,” Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’m surprised he’s not featured so far but by the end of the season I’m sure that people will know who he is without a doubt, if you don’t by now.”

With pressure mounting on Solskjaer amid poor results and disappointing performances, Fletcher thinks the youngster could help ensure the manager retains the goodwill of the Old Trafford crowd.

“I think the history of the club says they demand and they want young players in the team and they support that,” the former Red Devil added.

“It does give you more time when you give youngsters a chance because people see it as refreshing and see it as building for the future.

“I think that they are more than ready to play, it’s just that, can you have too many at once?”

The teenage forward Mason Greenwood has been thrust to the fore in recent weeks, with injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford creating a striking crisis at the club.

Should Garner live up to Fletcher's expectations, he will follow in Greenwood's footsteps, not to mention the likes of Tahith Chong, Andre Gomes and Axel Tuanzebe, who have all started in either or games in recent weeks.