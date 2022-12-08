Pele responds to Mbappe's get-well message: I'm happy you broke my World Cup record!

Brazil legend Pele has thanked Kylian Mbappe for his good wishes and says he is happy that the France star has broken one of his records.

  • Mbappe showed his support for Brazil hero
  • Pele wrote back praising France star
  • Mbappe broke his record with double against Poland

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe told his Twitter followers to "Pray for the King" amid reports that he is in ill health as he continues to suffer from cancer and was recently hospitalised with a heart problem.

Pele wrote back: "Thank you, [Mbappe]. I'm happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!"

Pele Mbappe tweetTwitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe broke one of Pele's records when he scored twice to help France beat Poland in the quarter-finals. He is the first to have scored nine goals in the World Cup before reaching the age of 24, surpassing record holder Pele.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 23-year-old will hope to further extend his record by helping his side beat England in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

